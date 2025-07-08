David Draiman breaks silence after being booed at Black Sabbath’s farewell show

American singer David Draiman, frontman of the heavy metal band Disturbed, addressed the backlash and booing he received during his performance at English group Black Sabbath’s final live show over the weekend.

For the unversed, singer David Draiman, who shared the stage with Jake E. Lee, Adam Wakeman, Mike Bordin, David Ellefson, Scott Ian, and Nuno Bettencourt, during the day-long metal festival in Birmingham on Saturday, was met with boos, when he was about to start his set at the farewell show of hard-rock legend, Ozzy Osbourne.

According to foreign media, the backlash towards Draiman was linked to his staunch support for Israel and the IDF, amid the ongoing war with Gaza.

Addressing the same in his homage to Osbourne and his legacy with Black Sabbath, Draiman asserted on social media that he was not ‘booed off stage’, as claimed by the press; however, he admitted that there were a few jeers from the crowd.

But in a most predictable manner, the singer blamed ‘few Jew hating morons’ for the backlash. “It’s all about feeding their narrative, generating clickbait, and inciting hatred of Jews,” he noted in the Facebook post. “There’s even a track being passed around out there that added enhanced booing to the performance just to add fuel to the fire.”

