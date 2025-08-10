David Justice opens up about why he ended marriage to Halle Berry

David Justice has opened up about the reasons behind his split from Halle Berry, sharing details about their short-lived marriage during an appearance on the All the Smoke podcast.

David Justice, now 59, married Halle Berry in 1993 after a whirlwind romance. He revealed that Berry had proposed to him just five months after they met.

At the time, he agreed, but he admitted he was unsure if his heart was fully committed.

According to David Justice, the early months of marriage were smooth, but by the fifth month, he began thinking about starting a family and questioning if Berry was the partner he wanted for that stage of life.

He explained that his traditional expectations clashed with Berry’s lifestyle and that they began to have differences.

David Justice also said their busy careers created distance between them, as Berry often travelled for film work.

He reflected that if they had considered therapy, they might have been able to save the marriage. The couple eventually separated in 1996 and finalised their divorce in 1997.

David Justice stressed that their split was not due to major personal issues but rather a combination of youth, inexperience, and lack of communication. He later remarried in 2001 and now has three children.

Halle Berry, now 58, has since spoken about her approach to relationships, saying she does not believe in staying with the wrong partner.

She is currently engaged to musician Van Hunt, with whom she went public in 2020.

Berry has been married twice since her divorce from David Justice, to singer Eric Benét and actor Olivier Martinez, and has two children from later relationships.

David Justice’s comments offer a rare look into his marriage with Halle Berry, shedding light on why one of Hollywood’s high-profile unions of the 1990s came to an end.