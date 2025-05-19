Guess who’s taking charge of the Gears of War movie?

David Leitch is now in talks to direct Gears of War, Netflix’s big new film based on the popular Xbox video game.

This marks a major step forward for the project, which fans have been waiting for since Netflix bought the rights in 2022.

The Gears of War movie is expected to be a high-budget action film, and David Leitch seems to be the perfect choice.

Known for his work on action-packed hits like Bullet Train, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Deadpool 2, David Leitch brings plenty of experience.

He also directed The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, which celebrates the world of stunt performers.

David Leitch will not be working alone. He and his wife, Kelly McCormick, are producing the movie through their company 87North, alongside The Coalition Studio, the Canadian developer behind the Gears of War games.

The film is being written by Jon Spaihts, the screenwriter who is currently working on the Dune films with director Denis Villeneuve.

Netflix and The Coalition are teaming up closely on the Gears of War project, which may later grow into an adult animated series and more spin-offs.

The story of Gears of War is set on a world facing total collapse. Strange underground creatures called the Locust rise up and nearly destroy humanity.

A group of soldiers called Delta Squad, led by disgraced sergeant Marcus Fenix, must fight back and save what is left.

Netflix has not yet commented on the director deal. However, the choice of David Leitch shows they are serious about bringing the action and intensity of the game to the screen.

David Leitch, who is also working on a heist film called How to Rob a Bank for Amazon MGM, continues to grow his list of action films. With Gears of War on the horizon, David Leitch looks set to add another exciting title to his name.