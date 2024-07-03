David Miller trashes retirement reports from T20Is after T20 World Cup 2024

South Africa’s middle-order batter, David Miller, has denied rumors of his retirement from T20 Internationals following the World Cup final loss to India in Barbados.

On Tuesday, David Miller used Instagram to affirm his commitment to playing for the Proteas in T20 matches. He wrote, “Contrary to reports, I have not retired from T20 international cricket. I will continue to be available for the Proteas. The best is yet to come.”

David Miller on Monday expressed his heartbreak over the defeat in the final.

“I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don’t explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar,” David Miller said.

India clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 by defeating South Africa by seven runs in a thrilling final at the Kensington Oval.

South Africa faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final by seven runs on June 29.

Miller was dismissed on the first delivery of the final over when his team needed 16 runs from 6 deliveries.

Known for closing crunch games, Miller could not finish the ultimate game for his country and was caught on the boundary after he tried to hit Hardik Pandya’s first delivery of the final over.