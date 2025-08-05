Junkyard frontman David Roach dies days after his wedding

Singer David Roach, of American heavy metal band Junkyard, has died aged 59, just two weeks after his wedding.

As reported by foreign media, David Roach, the frontman of Junkyard, has lost his battle to an aggressive squamous cell carcinoma – a type of skin cancer – the Los Angeles-based rock band confirmed in a statement on August 3.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of David Roach. After a courageous battle with cancer, David passed away peacefully last night at home, in the loving arms of his wife,” the band stated on social media, alongside pictures of the rocker, including the one with his wife.

Roach, 59, had tied the knot to Jennifer in a casual ceremony, only two weeks before his tragic death.

“He was a gifted artist, performer, songwriter, and singer—but above all, a devoted father, husband, and brother. Our thoughts are with the entire Roach family and everyone who loved him,” the statement read further.

According to the details shared on the GoFundMe page, set up to bear the cost of Roach’s cancer treatment, the disease had affected his head, neck and throat.