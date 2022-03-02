VIRAL: David Warner dances to Bollywood’s Bachchan Pandey song

The video of Australia cricketer David Warner dancing to song Maarhhaayega from the upcoming Bollywood action film Bachchan Pandey.

‘Maarkhayegaa’ was the first song from the upcoming action comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, to be released. It represents the fiery and fierce attitude of the actor’s character.

The dance moves from Bachchan Pandey met with positive reviews from both the domestic and international markets. Its steps were reenacted by cricketers David Warner from Australia and West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo.

David Warner’s, in the caption, asked Akshay Kumar to give his feedback on the video which had 500,000 likes and counting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

It is pertinent to mention that Dwayne Bravo had posted a video earlier where he reenacted the actor’s dance movies. The Australian batter, in the comment, had hinted of doing the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Bravo aka SIR Champion🏆 (@djbravo47)

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji, has a star-studded cast.

Kriti Sanon will play the role of Myra whereas the role of Vishu and Sophie will be portrayed by Arshad Warsi. Pankaj Tripathi, Dita Von Teese, Abhimanyu Singh, Trina Singh and Ashwin Mushran are part of the cast as well.

Comments