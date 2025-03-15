David Warner shares first look from debut Telugu film ‘Robinhood’

Former Australia batter David Warner is set to make his film debut with upcoming Telugu action entertainer ‘Robinhood.’

Directed by Venky Kudumula, the film stars Nithin in the lead role while the former Australia batter will star in the film in a cameo role.

David Warner took to X to share the news along with his first look from ‘Robinhood’ with his fans.

“Indian Cinema, here I come. Excited to be a part of #Robinhood. Thoroughly enjoyed shooting for this one. Grand release worldwide on March 28th,” the Australia batter wrote in his post.

Production house, Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram to welcome David Warner to the Indian cinema through the upcoming Telugu film.

“After shining and leaving a mark on the ground, it is time for him to shine on the silver screen. Introducing the widely loved @davidwarner31 to Indian Cinema with #Robinhood in an exciting cameo,” the production house wrote in the caption of the post.

‘Robinhood’ features Telugu actors Nithiin and Sreeleela as the lead, while David Warner will be featured in a cameo role.

The film features Nithiin as a thief who steals from the rich to give to the poor.

It is to be noted here that David Warner called time on his Test and ODI career in January last year. The left-handed batter played his last 50-over game on January 1, 2024, and bid farewell to five-day cricket the same month.

In July last year, he confirmed his retirement from all formats.