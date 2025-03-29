David Warner’s hefty paycheck for acting debut ‘Robinhood’ revealed

After a distinguished career on the field, David Warner is now headed to cinema, and reportedly the Australian cricketer has hit a sixer in his acting debut as well, taking home a hefty paycheck for ‘Robinhood’.

As reported by an Indian publication, cricketer David Warner, who featured in a brief albeit key role in his debut film, Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer ‘Robinhood’, directed by Venky Kudumula, was paid a hefty remuneration for his acting, despite the cameo appearance.

If the report is to be believed, Warner shot for his part during his IPL stint last year and was paid INR3 crores by film producer Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers.

Notably, after being delayed from the Christmas release slate, the cricketer’s debut comedy movie arrived in theatres on Friday, March 28.

Meanwhile, on the cricket front, David Warner called time on his Test and ODI career last January. The left-handed batter played his last 50-over game on January 1, 2024, while he bid farewell to five-day cricket the same month. In July, he confirmed his retirement from all formats.

However, in other news, the Australian cricketer has been named the captain of Karachi Kings, for the upcoming HBL PSL (Pakistan Super League) season 10.