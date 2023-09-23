David Warner ‘knocked out’ after facing Mohali heat

MOHALI: Australia opener David Warner said he was ‘knocked out’ by the hot and humid weather in Mohali during the first one-day international (ODI) against India.

Taking to Instagram, the left-handed opener shared the challenges of hot and humid weather in Mohali that “really knocked me out”.

The weather is quite challenging for Australia after coming from South Africa, a relatively cold environment, where they played a five-match ODI series.

David Warner shared a picture where he could be seen knocked down on the field during the opening game. He captioned the Instagram post: “Someone forgot to switch the Ac on today though, really knocked me about.”

Replying to the post, his Indian Premier League franchise Delhi Capitals wrote: “The next match is Indore, hope it’s cooler there, Davey.”

The conditions were so hot that even Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had to leave the field after three overs.

With the bat, Warner top-scored for Australia, with 52 runs off 53 balls, including two boundaries and six fours. The left-handed batter shared a 94-run partnership with Steve Smith to recover the visitors from 4/1.

However, a clinical bowling performance from Mohammed Shami followed by a complete batting display helped India win the first ODI by five wickets to go 1-0 ahead in the series.

Batting first, Australia scored 276 in 50 overs, courtesy of David Warner’s half-century. Mohammed Shami starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 51/5.

In response, Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77), Shubman Gill (74 off 63), captain KL Rahul (58* off 63), and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49) registered half-centuries as India won by five wickets with eight balls to spare.

In 2023, Warner has amassed 281 runs in seven ODIs at an average of 40.14, including one ton and two half-centuries, with the best score of 106 vs the Proteas. In India, he has scored 466 runs in 10 ODIs at an average of 51.78, including three tons and five half-centuries. Overall, he has 1065 runs in 23 ODIs against the Men in Blue.