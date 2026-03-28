David Warner praises fighting Moeen Ali

Karachi Kings captain David Warner lauded his team’s all-round effort following a hard-fought 14-run victory over Quetta Gladiators in their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 opener at the Gaddafi Stadium.

A composed late flourish from Moeen Ali, coupled with a match-winning four-wicket haul by Hasan Ali, helped Karachi Kings defend a competitive total of 181, restricting Quetta to 167-7 despite a strong start.

Reflecting on the innings, Warner admitted the team fell slightly short of their ideal total but credited Moeen Ali for steering the side to a strong finish.

“I think at the beginning we felt 170 was going to be around par,” Warner said. “We lost a few wickets in the middle due to some poor shot selections, including myself. But the way Moeen batted towards the back end and built that partnership to get us to a good total was fantastic.”

Warner, who contributed 35 off 22 at the top, highlighted the impact of Karachi’s spin attack in turning the game around after Quetta’s aggressive powerplay.

“I thought our spinners operated really well through the middle overs,” he noted. “They bowled with discipline, created pressure, and we were able to pick up wickets after the powerplay, which brought us back into the game.”

The Kings skipper also backed his bowlers’ execution under pressure, particularly emphasizing the role of dot balls in shifting momentum.

“With someone like Adam Zampa, I wasn’t too concerned. It was more about how we executed our plans,” he said. “By building pressure through dot balls and limiting them to singles, we were able to create chances, and the bowlers did that brilliantly.”

Warner was full of praise for Zampa, who made his presence felt in his first outing for the franchise.

“Zampa is a great addition to our team,” he said. “Having him alongside Moeen Ali and others who can contribute with the ball gives us a lot of options, especially in the middle overs.”

Despite the high-intensity contest, Warner also touched upon the positive atmosphere within the squad.

“The energy in the group is really good,” he added. “Even in situations where the crowd isn’t as big, it’s important to keep that energy up as a team. The boys are in a great space, and we’re enjoying ourselves.”