Day 2 of KLF 2025 – Continues the Narratives…

KARACHI: The second day of the Karachi Literature Festival (KLF) 2025 continued with its vibrant energy, bringing together readers, authors, thinkers, and listeners in a space where ideas were exchanged and relationships forged.

The discussions on literature, culture, youth, and public interest were engaging, with a strong focus on climate change.

In a conversation with educationist Ambreena Ahmed, Senator Sherry Rehman emphasized that climate awareness through education is vital to prepare Pakistan for the challenges ahead.

The topic was further explored in the session “From Learning to Leading: Climate Education and Advocacy” with a distinguished panel that included Afia Salam and Syeda Rinam Fatima.

Poignant references and humorous anecdotes filled ‘Moin Akhtar: One Man Show,’ featuring the renowned Anwar Maqsood, Zeba Shahnaz, and Ghazal Ansari.

Embracing the paperless e-books, the literary transition to digital formats was dissected in ‘Kaghaz Kii Mehek Roothnay Ko Hai: Kitaab Se- E-Book Tak Ka Safar,’ with Mubeen Mirza, Hoori Noorani, Iqbal Khursheed, and Maniza Naqvi in conversation.

In addition to climate change, the festival delved into political activism, with Senator Sherry Rehman and Victoria Schofield sharing insights on their friendship and Schofield’s book The Fragrance of Tears: My Friendship with Benazir Bhutto.

The legal landscape in Pakistan was another major focus, as Hamid Khan discussed the country’s legal system, and Raza Rabbani and others highlighted the need for constitutional reforms.

The festival also celebrated the literary bond, with Muneeza and Kamila Shamsie reflecting on how family stories shape their writing.

With digital formats gaining traction, the session “Kaghaz Kii Mehek” examined the transition from traditional books to e-books, while discussions on youth education and public-private partnerships underscored the importance of evolving frameworks for Pakistan’s future.

The day also featured 16 exciting book launches, including works by Mishal Husain.

Additionally, the Youth Pavilion offered creative sessions, and the highly anticipated Urdu Mushaira, led by Iftikhar Arif, closed the day on a poetic note.

Public-private partnerships in education and governance were highlighted in ‘From Emergency to Empowerment: Unlocking the Power of Public-Private Partnerships’.

Cinema, Samaaj Aur Adab, brought Sarmad Khoosat into conversation with Asghar Nadeem Syed to discuss the relationship between the written word and the celluloid.

KLF 2025 Day 2 was a rich blend of literature, art, and intellectual exchange, leaving Karachi eager for the final day of the festival on February 9, 2025.