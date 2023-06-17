Dayaben quit ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ for money?

Malav Rajda, who directed the popular Indian show ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah‘ for several years, revealed the reason for actress Disha Vakani aka Dayaben’s departure.

Dayaben’s exit was a heavy blow to the show’s fans as Disha Vakani had won hearts with her stellar portrayal of the lovable character.

Malav Rajda, rumoured to have left the show due to creative differences, revealed she did not leave for monetary reasons.

“Money was never the matter for Disha Vakani, not she left the show for finances and payment,” he said. She loved working on her craft and was not money minded at all.”

He added that she did not reprise the character due to her pregnancies despite agreeing to do so on multiple occasions.

“Disha Vakani had taken a break from the show because of her first pregnancy. The production team was constantly in talks to bring her back. Disha even agreed to come back many times, but due to one or the other problem, she could not return,” he said.

He added: “The first time she made up her mind to come back, Covid induced lockdown became a reason. In such a situation, her daughter was small, and she could not leave her, due to which she refused to re-join the show. After Covid, she was approached again but by that time she was expecting her second child.”

Malav Rajda said they could not find Disha Vakani’s replacement as no one matched her energy. He called the actress a simple and resolved woman.