Daytime ban on heavy traffic in Karachi extended for two months

KARACHI: The ban on heavy traffic entering the city during daytime hours has been extended for another two months, ARY News reported.

Commissioner Karachi Hassan Naqvi has issued a notification under Section 144 regarding the extension.

Under these regulations, the entry of heavy vehicles into the metropolis will remain prohibited from 6:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

However, vehicles carrying water, oil, oxygen, medical supplies, and other essential commodities are exempted from this ban.

Additionally, heavy traffic is completely prohibited on the route from the Super Highway to Mauripur via Jinnah Avenue.

According to the notification, a relaxation has been granted in industrial areas for dumpers equipped with tracking systems.

The police have been authorized to register cases against anyone found violating these orders.

The extension is effective from today, Tuesday, and will remain in place until February 22.

The ban has been imposed to prevent road accidents and to address severe traffic congestion within the city.

Earlier, in November, plying dumpers and water tankers have been completely banned in Karachi, Traffic police chief said in a statement.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah has said that the blanket ban has been imposed on dumpers and water tanker in the city after the Razzaqabad traffic mishap.

“The tracker was not found to be installed in the dumper responsible for the accident in Karachi locality”. The accident claimed life of a rickshaw driver, while several others were injured in the incident.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah said that a van and a shop were also damaged in the mishap.

“Only those vehicles will be exempted, which have given access of their control to the traffic police,” DIG Traffic said. “Trackers have been installed in several dumpers and water tankers, but they didn’t give access to police,” he said.

“The exempted heavy vehicles would also be allowed only during the scheduled time,” DIG said.

The owners of dumpers and water tankers with installed trackers would have to contact traffic police and to formally give access of their trackers to us, police officer said. “No dumper or tracker will now run on Karachi roads without giving access of their trackers to police,” DIG said.

“The police will seize the vehicles without trackers during inspection on city roads,” he added.