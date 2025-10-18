Daytime Emmys 2025: ‘General Hospital’ named Outstanding Daytime Drama Series

General Hospital gets awarded Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the 2025 Daytime Emmys, held on Friday, October 17.

The beloved ABC soap opera secured the most prestigious soap award of the night during the 52nd annual ceremony, outperforming fellow nominees Days of Our Lives and The Young and the Restless.

With this significant win, General Hospital concluded the year with a total of seven Daytime Emmy Awards, the most in key categories. The series, which also triumphed in this category at the 2024 Daytime Emmys, now holds the record for the most wins for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series, having received 16 nominations this year.

Among the notable nominations were Laura Wright (Carly) and Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), the latter of whom won for Lead Actress. Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) was nominated for Lead Actor, while Kate Mansi (Kristina) and Tajh Bellow (TJ) were nominated for Supporting Actress. The Supporting Actor category saw wins for Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) and Gregory Harrison (Gregory), while Alley Mills (Heather) also took a trophy for Guest Actress.

In addition to the main awards, the show garnered nominations and wins in various other categories, including writing, directing, costume design, casting, hair and makeup.

The Young and the Restless, a frequent contender in the Daytime Drama Series category with 11wins, only managed to secure one award from its 19 nominations this year.

The 2025 Daytime Emmys were presented live in Los Angeles and streamed on watch.theemmys.tv and the Emmys app.