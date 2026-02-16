Daytona 500: Michael Jordan came under scrutiny for controversy

NBA champion Michael Jordan came under scrutiny after a controversial act during the Daytona 500’s viral moment.

In recent news, Michael Jordan came under scrutiny after a brief moment during celebrations at the Daytona 500 went viral and sparked accusations of inappropriate behaviour.

Jordan was at the track Sunday as 23XI Racing, the NASCAR organization he co-owns with Denny Hamlin, secured its first Daytona 500 victory. Driver Tyler Reddick delivered a dramatic late push to claim the win, prompting emotional celebrations among team members and their families.

During the post-race festivities, cameras captured a short clip that showed Jordan briefly placing his hand on or pinching the lower back area of Reddick’s young son, Beau. The interaction lasted only seconds, but slowed-down footage and screenshots quickly spread across social media platforms.

Some viewers criticised the gesture as inappropriate and questioned the optics of the moment. Others argued it appeared to be a playful tap taken out of context during a chaotic celebration.

Several online posts referenced Jordan’s middle name, “Jeffrey,” drawing comparisons to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. There is no evidence linking Jordan to any wrongdoing, and the comparisons were based solely on the shared name.

As of Monday, neither Jordan nor 23XI Racing had publicly commented on the backlash.

The controversy shifted attention away from what was otherwise a landmark achievement for the organisation. Founded in 2021, 23XI Racing has steadily built toward a breakthrough moment at NASCAR’s most prestigious race. Reddick’s victory marked a major milestone for the team and for Jordan’s expanding presence in motorsports.

Despite the online debate, the clip represented only a brief fragment of a larger celebration that was centred on a long-awaited win.