DC chief breaks silence on Heard’s claims regarding ‘Aquaman 2’ role

DC Films executive, Walter Hamada has refuted the claims made by Amber Heard last week, about her role in the ‘Aquaman’ sequel.

For those unversed, Hollywood actor Amber Heard during her testimony last week, in the defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, claimed that her role in the sequel of ‘Aquaman’ had been ‘pared-down’ due to the controversy and she had to ‘really fight’ for the film.

“They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch. I was given a script. Then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it,” Heard testified in Virginia court.

However, Walter Hamada, the head of DC Films (producers of the title), has refuted the claims leveled by the actor.

During her testimony earlier this week, Hamada disclosed to the court that the studio had to consider for several weeks before recasting Heard as Mera in the sequel, ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’.

“The studio’s concern was about the lack of chemistry between Heard and Jason Momoa, who stars as Aquaman,” Hamada testified. “The reality is it’s not uncommon on movies for two leads to not have chemistry and it’s sort of movie magic and editorial — the ability to put performances with the magic of a great score and how you put the pieces together, you can fabricate that chemistry.”

“At the end of the day when you watch the movie, it looks like they have great chemistry. But I just know that through the course of postproduction, it took a lot of effort to get there,” he elaborated his stance.

“Sometimes you just put characters together on the screen and they work. It’s like what makes a movie star a movie star. You know it when you see it. The chemistry wasn’t there. … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two.”

For the uninitiated, former Hollywood couple, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are suing each other for defamation, each claiming they were abused before and during their roughly two-year marriage.

The closing arguments for the blockbuster trial are anticipated on Friday, May 27.

