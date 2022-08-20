DC Isb denies permission for PTI rally citing security reasons

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad has denied permission and refused to provide security to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) rally citing the enforcement of article 144 in the capital, ARY News reported.

According to details, PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan had written an application to the DC demanding permission and security for their rally in the capital. However, the DC has refused to provide security to the rally citing the enforcement of article 144 in the city.

A spokesperson of the DC office, in his reply to the application, said that they have denied permission for the rally for concrete reasons. The rally could endanger the lives of PTI leaders as well as the participants of the rally, they added.

They added that the rally would also cause traffic stress from F-9 park to Zero point which could result in a security risk. The response to the PTI leader’s application was given in time, they added.

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan summoned an important meeting of party members and leaders on August 22.

A day earlier, PTI chief Imran Khan directed to provide maximum legal and moral assistance to Shahbaz Gill besides expressing serious concerns over subjecting the politician to severe torture in police custody.

