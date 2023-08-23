DC Lahore notifies changes in market timings

LAHORE: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lahore has notified the changes in market timings, allowing to continue business activities till 11:00 pm instead of 10:00 pm, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The DC Lahore issued a notification regarding the changes in the market timings. The notification read that all small and major markets will now be closed at 11:00 pm including shopping malls, sweets shops and bakeries.

Additionally, restaurants, hotels, coffee shops and cafes were also allowed to remain open till 11:00 pm.

The medical stores, pharmacies, puncture shops, fuel stations, tandoors and dairy shops were exempted from the time restrictions.

In June, then planning minister Ahsan Iqbal had announced that the federal and provincial governments have unanimously decided to shut markets by 8pm across the country under ‘energy conservation plan’.

However, the traders had rejected to follow the federal government’s time restrictions for markets.