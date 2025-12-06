DC Lodhran removed after child dies falling into open manhole

LODHRAN: A seven-year-old boy tragically died after falling into an open manhole in Lodhran district of Punjab, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Dhanot area of Lodhran, where the child, identified as Rehan, fell into an uncovered manhole while walking with his father.

Rescue officials said Rehan had gone to Saeed Chowk for breakfast with his father when he accidentally stepped into the manhole, which contained eight to ten feet of sewage water from the sewer line.

Rescue teams retrieved the boy and rushed him to a hospital, but he succumbed.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif took notice of the incident, expressing deep grief and anger. She directed the removal of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lodhran from his post and formed an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

The Chief Minister extended condolences to the bereaved family, stating that no innocent life should be lost due to government negligence.

A case has been registered on behalf of District Council Enforcement Officer Muhammad Rashid Kamran. Two individuals have been booked for negligence – Senior Sub-Engineer Tariq Mehmood of the Highway Department and contractor Haji Muhammad.

Both had been previously warned via a letter to carry out maintenance work promptly. The FIR alleges that the engineer and contractor failed to take the necessary precautions, resulting in the fatal incident.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif stressed that such negligence by officials will not be tolerated, and strict action will be taken to prevent similar tragedies in the future.