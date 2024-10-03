Deputy Commissioner’s vehicle attacked in Qala Saifullah 

SHERANI: The vehicle of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sana Mahjabeen was attacked in the Tanga area of Qala Saifullah, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, unknown assailants opened fire from a mountainous area near the Quetta National Highway.

According to district administration, the Levies personnel promptly retaliated with firing, forcing the assailants to flee the scene whereas DC Mahjabeen and all Levies personnel with her remained safe during the attack.

Earlier on August 26, armed men had killed at least 23 passengers in Balochistan’s Musakhel district after offloading them from trucks and buses, the superintendent of police said.

READ: Balochistan sends dead bodies of laborers to Multan

According to SP Ayub Achakzai, armed men stopped the vehicles on the national highway in the Rarah Sham area of Musa Khel and killed at least 23 passengers hailing from different parts of Punjab. During the action, the armed men also set 10 vehicles on fire.

SP Ayub Achakzai said the Frontier Corps (FC), police, and Levies are currently in the process of transferring the bodies to the hospital. Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti strongly condemned the incident of terrorism.

He expressed heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the families of those who died in the cowardly act of terrorists. The terrorists and their facilitators will not be able to escape an exemplary end, he said, adding that the Balochistan government will pursue the terrorists.