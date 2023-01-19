DCW Chief Swati Maliwal ‘molested’, dragged by drunk driver

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairman Swati Maliwal was allegedly molested and dragged for several meters by a drunk driver.

According to Indian media reports, a car driver approached Swati Maliwal in the early hours of January 19 and tried to molest her, when Maliwal was retaliated the driver suddenly pulled up the glass window, causing her hand stuck in the window and dragged her 10 to 15 meters.

The accused driver aged 47-year-old has been arrested and identified as Harish Chandra.

According to Indian police officials, after getting the complaint about the incident the police team rushed towards the spot, followed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). Later, the accused have been arrested.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police South Delhi Chandan Chaudhary said that the victim Swati Maliwal is unhurt meanwhile the medical report of Harish Chandra proposes that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Swati Maliwal, took charge of Delhi Commission for Women on 29 July 2015, the DCW is a statutory body of the Government of Delhi constituted to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safety and security of women under the constitution and other laws in Delhi, India.

Comments