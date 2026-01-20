DDR3 RAM sees massive revival in China as DDR5 prices soar

Fueled by the need for low-cost PCs, the Chinese DIY market is seeing a massive revival in demand for DDR3 memory and compatible motherboards. Additionally, a report from Board Channels indicates a significant, threefold increase in the popularity of DDR3 motherboards.

This resurgence is a direct result of the ongoing severe memory shortage, which has dramatically inflated DDR5 prices. Therefore, budget-conscious Chinese users are increasingly turning back to the venerable DDR3 standard—first released in 2007. It offers the only viable path to acquiring a decent amount of memory nearly two decades later.

The resurgence of DDR3 motherboard sales is a significant market trend, likely driven by renewed demand for budget-friendly PC builds. According to Board Channels, bundles featuring DDR3 motherboards paired with 6th to 9th-generation CPUs are seeing strong sales. Furthermore, data from domestic motherboard brands confirms a rapid increase in volumes, indicating a growth trend of 2x to 3x or more.

Price is the primary driver. The cheapest low-speed 32GB DDR5 kits are currently priced at £358.49 at Scan Computers. Meanwhile, the same capacity in DDR3 costs only £145.96. For those willing to explore eBay and second-hand markets, the price drops even further. Users can find 32GB (4x8GB) of DDR3 for less than £75.

To illustrate just how extreme the price hike for DDR5 has been, recent data shows that the price of a standard Corsair Vengeance kit has increased by more than five times over the past year.

While the consumer DDR3 limit is 8GB per module—compared to 32GB for DDR4 and 64GB for DDR5—users can pair DDR3 with cheap X79 HEDT platforms. These platforms support up to eight DIMMs in quad-channel mode.

If maximizing memory capacity is the main goal, the DDR3 platform is unexpectedly relevant again. Builders can achieve 64GB of total memory by filling all available slots. For even greater capacity, dual-socket server boards with 24 DIMMs are available through Chinese retail channels. This makes DDR3 a viable option when users prioritize memory volume over sheer CPU performance.

The current memory market presents a truly surreal situation. While users recently favored DDR4 due to its relative insulation from rising prices, others temporarily adopted SODIMM DDR5 via SODIMM-to-DIMM adapters.

Now, however, the stock of these inexpensive workarounds is beginning to disappear under growing demand. In 2026, this scarcity is forcing users to seek alternatives. This may potentially make DDR3 the most cost-effective choice for building a new PC.