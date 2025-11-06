De Kock hits ton as South Africa level ODI series against Pakistan

Quinton de Kock announced his return to one-day internationals in style with a convincing hundred as South Africa leveled the three-match series 1-1 on Thursday.

The wicketkeeper-batter scored an unbeaten 123 off just 119 deliveries, where he smashed eight boundaries and seven towering maximums, as the Proteas chased a 270-run target in 40.1 overs with eight wickets in hand.

He was well supported by opener Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Tony de Zorzi during the run chase.

Pretorius went back to the hut after scoring 40-ball 46, while De Zorzi struck 76 off 53 balls, smashing nine boundaries and three sixes in the innings.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim and Faheem Ashraf shared one wicket each. The series decider will be played on Saturday.

Earlier, opting to bat first here at the Iqbal Stadium, Pakistan managed to post 269-9 on the board in their 50 overs despite a miserable start.

South Africa’s Nandre Burger inflicted a horror start with Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan sent back inside the first five overs.

Zaman was caught behind for nought on the third ball of the opening over, followed by Babar in the fourth. The right-hander made 11 from 13 balls while Rizwan could not extend his stay at the crease and was removed on the fifth ball of the same over for four.

As a result, Green Shirts were in tatters with 22-3 in 4.5 overs.

However, Salman Ali Agha and Saim Ayub paired up and stitched a 92-run partnership from 119 balls, which steadied Pakistan’s innings. Saim remained the core aggressor while Salman played second-fiddle.

For South Africa, Nandre Burger stood out amongst the bowlers and picked up four wickets in his quota of 10 overs.