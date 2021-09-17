Friday, September 17, 2021
type here...
HomeOffbeat
Web Desk

More than 200 dead birds found around World Trade Centre

test

More than 200 dead birds were found dead in a single morning around the World Trade Centre in the United States. 

They were found by a volunteer named Melissa Breyer on Tuesday. She posted a picture on her Twitter account.

Melissa, speaking in an interview, said that the routine search is done as part of a project that helps the birds migrate safely. She saw hundreds of birds lying dead on pavement in the morning. 

Read More: All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck

“It was 6.15 am when I got there, so the sun hadn’t fully risen, but you could still see them: there were these dark little shadowy lumps of bird,” she was quoted saying in the report. “It was like a scene out of a horror film.”

Read More: Study finds the real cause of traffic jams

The World Trade Centre thanked Breyer for bringing the issue to their attention.

Social media expressed concern over the death of the birth, some even quoted the state laws about the situation. Some even came up with solutions to the problem

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2021 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.