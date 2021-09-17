More than 200 dead birds found around World Trade Centre

More than 200 dead birds were found dead in a single morning around the World Trade Centre in the United States.

They were found by a volunteer named Melissa Breyer on Tuesday. She posted a picture on her Twitter account.

Some of the 226 dead birds I picked up this morning while window collision monitoring for @NYCAudubon. 205 from @3NYWTC and @4WTC alone. Many others swept up, inaccessible, or too mangled to collect. 30 injured to @wildbirdfund. If you’re in NYC today, be careful where you step. pic.twitter.com/RTjm82NIpy — Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer) September 14, 2021

Melissa, speaking in an interview, said that the routine search is done as part of a project that helps the birds migrate safely. She saw hundreds of birds lying dead on pavement in the morning.

“It was 6.15 am when I got there, so the sun hadn’t fully risen, but you could still see them: there were these dark little shadowy lumps of bird,” she was quoted saying in the report. “It was like a scene out of a horror film.”

The World Trade Centre thanked Breyer for bringing the issue to their attention.

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We care deeply for wild birds and protecting their habitat. We are actively encouraging our office tenants to turn off their lights at night and lower their blinds wherever possible and are investigating additional precautions. — World Trade Center (@4WTC) September 15, 2021

Social media expressed concern over the death of the birth, some even quoted the state laws about the situation. Some even came up with solutions to the problem

A bill passed in NY to investigate solutions to light pollution on bird migration and Cuomo vetoed it. Perhaps now we can revisit. — G. Hawkins (@muchfurtherout) September 15, 2021

Maybe we should whitewash NYC glass during migration week to make it easier for birds. Even hanging paper on the inside of your window might help. — Stephen Inoue (@Riptide360) September 16, 2021