Dead body of five-year-old missing boy found in drain

In a horrific incident that made rounds on social media, the dead body of five-old-boy who went missing from his home, was found in a drain.

The incident occurred in the Indian State of Maharashtra where a five-year-old boy identified as Muhammad Shehzad went missing at 3 pm from Malegaon.

The family of missing boy posted the news on different social media groups to help them find the boy.

Following the incident, police searched the area near Nimra mosque on information regarding the presence of a body in the drain.

In a heart-wrenching turn of events, upon shifting the dead body to hospital it was revealed that the dead body is of the five-year-old boy Muhammad Shehzad.

Earlier in a separate incident, two women were found living with their mother’s dead body for over a year.

The incident was reported in in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where the two sisters were found living with the corpse of their mother, who died around a year ago, in a house in Lanka area in Varanasi.

The woman had died in December 2022, but her daughters did not perform her last rites and kept the body locked in a room at the house.

Police officers reached the spot after getting information about the incident and initiated a probe.

Police official said Usha Tripathi , 52, died last year after a prolonged illness. Her husband had left home two years ago and did not come home even after his wife’s death while their two daughters — Pallavi Tripathi, 27, and Vaishvik Tripathi, 18, — did not cremate the body after their mother’s death and kept it locked in the room, he said.