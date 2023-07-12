‘Dead lizard’ found in hospital meal served to patients

In a shocking incident, a dead lizard was found in a meal served to patients at a government-run district hospital.

According to details, the incident took place at Mahamaya Rajkiya Allopathic Medical College on Tuesday, wherein a dead lizard was found in a meal served to patients.

The video of the entire incident was shot by a witness who was present at the spot and later went viral on social media.

On Tuesday night, patients at the hospital ward were shocked after finding the dead lizard in the food. Following this, the patients created a ruckus and refused to have their meal.

Indian media reported that the private company – which has the tender to supply food at the hospital – completely ignored hygiene standard habits while preparing the food.

It is alleged that the staff did not care to remove the dead lizard from the utensils and went on to prepare the food in the same vessels.

After this, the attendants of the patients started creating ruckus over the incident. However, no action has been taken against the company so far, the Indian media reported.