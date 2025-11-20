Deadline for admission in medical and dental colleges extended

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has extended the deadlines for online admissions to medical and dental colleges throughout Punjab.

A UHS spokesperson announced that applicants seeking admission to public sector medical colleges may now submit their forms until November 30, while the new deadline for private medical colleges is December 15.

The extension was approved during a meeting of the Provincial Admission Committee chaired by Secretary of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education, Azmat Mahmood.

Vice chancellors of public medical universities also participated in the session.

For public sector dental colleges, the deadline has been revised to December 31. Candidates applying for BDS programmes in private dental colleges will be able to submit their applications until January 15, 2026.

According to the spokesperson, the previous cut-off date was November 21, but the timeline was extended to facilitate students and encourage maximum participation.

The committee unanimously agreed to the decision in order to provide more applicants with the opportunity to apply.