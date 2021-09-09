Deadlock between traders, Sindh govt continues on business closure day

KARACHI: Despite resolution of some issues between the traders and the Sindh government, a deadlock persisted over lifting the ban on businesses on Friday amid COVID-19 restrictions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Sindh government and traders have made agreement on some issues related to the restrictions on the continuation of businesses due to the spread of COVID-19.

However, the deadlock between traders and the provincial government persisted on the observance of business closure day on Friday.

It is expected that the provincial government will issue a notification on Thursday night (today) for allowing the continuation of businesses on Friday.

The development is expected after a meeting between a delegation of traders and commissioner and provincial minister Nasir Hussain Shah.

Faizan Rawat said in a statement that the traders have apprised Nasir Hussain Shah about their issues and demanded the government to allow businesses on Friday. He told Shah that the minister was fully aware of the problems being faced by the business community.

Another leader Imran Shaikh said that traders set expectations from Nasir Hussain Shah for a positive outcome of the meeting and they will get good news at 6:00 pm today.

Hammad Punawala urged the government to mull over the traders’ demands as their businesses are badly affected due to the restrictions.

On September 5, Karachi Tajir Action Committee (KTAC) had announced an end to its sit-in and hunger strike after successful talks with Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah.

Shah met the protesting traders and assured them of acceptance of all their legitimate demands.

“You will get good news on Monday,” the minister had said, appealing to the protesters to end their sit-in. He had said the Sindh government imposed restrictions on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Unfazed by rain lashing the port city, traders in Karachi had staged a protest demonstration against restrictions imposed on business activities as part of measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

A large number of traders had gathered near the Boulton market, blocking MA Jinnah Road to press the provincial government to accept their demand of allowing business activities six days a week until 10 pm.