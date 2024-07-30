Deadlock persists between govt, JI as sit-in enters fifth day

RAWALPINDI: The Jamat-e-Islami’s (JI) sit-in against exorbitant electricity bills and inflation has entered its fifth day, with talks between the government and the party at a stalemate, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Hafiz Naeem-led party had put forth a list of ten demands aimed at alleviating public grievances, while the government announced the formation of a technical committee to find a way forward. The party has emphasised that it will not back down on its demands.

Sources within JI claimed that the government team had requested time for consultation, but no response has been forthcoming. The party has also demanded that any agreement reached should be signed by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, to ensure its implementation.

With no progress made in the talks, the next round of negotiations is expected to begin today.

Meanwhile, the sit-in entered fifth day, with party workers and supporters gathered in large numbers, demanding action from the government to address their grievances.

In the last meeting, the federal government decided to release all detained workers of Jamat-e-Islami (JI).

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister Amir Muqam, senior PML-N leader Tariq Fazal Chaudhry and Prime Minister’s Media Coordinator Badr Shahbaz comprised the government team. Senior JI leader Liaquat Baloch was leading the four-member delegation.

Speaking to journalists after negotiations, Atta Tarar said that the government wants to resolve issues through dialogue. “JI had provided a list of 35 detained workers, and the government has issued orders for their release”, he noted.

He expressed hope that the next round of negotiations would lead to a resolution of all issues and an end to the JI sit-in. He emphasised the government’s commitment to addressing public issues and providing relief to the people.

For his part, Federal Minister Amir Muqam announced that a technical committee will meet with Jamat-e-Islami (JI) leaders to discuss and resolve issues.

Muqam said that the committee will assess the current situation and determine the best course of action to move forward. He emphasised the need to review expenditures and make decisions accordingly.

The minister expressed hope that the technical committee’s meeting with Jamaat-e-Islami would yield positive results. He stated that the government is committed to finding solutions and is willing to engage in dialogue to address the concerns of all parties involved.