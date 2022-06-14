Deadlock persists between PPP, PML-N over Punjab cabinet portfolios

LAHORE: Despite multiple meetings between PPP and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the new coalition set up in Punjab has yet to reach understanding over the distribution of portfolios, ARY News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has once again shown reservations over cabinet portfolios and demanded key ministries in the provincial set up.

PPP – a key coalition partner of ruling PML-N in Punjab – is interested in three portfolios of finance, education and law but CM Hamza wants them within his party.

In this regard, PPP co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari recently held a detailed meeting with Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore last week to end the impasse over their “due share” in the coalition government.

Sources say that Asif Zardari will hold another meeting with PML-N leadership over the cabinet formation and deadlock between two parties is likely to end by tonight.

Earlier, it was reported that the second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet members is likely to be postponed again as Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leadership showed reservations.

It was learnt that the second phase of oaths of the Punjab cabinet will be held after the unveiling of the provincial budget.

Sources said that Awais Leghari is likely to present Punjab’s budget for FY2022-23. The provincial finance department forwarded the budget speech to Leghari, sources added.

