Deadly bug found in taps breaks out in two parts of London

A potentially fatal lung disease that can be picked up from showers and taps has been detected in two parts of London.

Health experts are urgently working to see whether the clusters of Legionnaires’ disease cases are linked, and retracing steps to try and determine their possible source.

Legionnaires’ disease, which is a type of pneumonia, is contracted by breathing in tiny droplets of water which contain bacteria that causes the infection.

It is usually picked up from things like air conditioning systems, humidifiers, hot tubs and taps and showers that are not used often.

Most infections are reported as single, isolated cases, but the UKHSA said outbreaks can occur.

It is usually treated with antibiotics, with the majority of people making a full recovery after a few weeks.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) usually logs around 300 cases each year in England and Wales.

Dr Janice Lo, a health protection consultant at UKHSA London, said: ‘At this stage, a common source has not yet been confirmed, but we are undertaking further investigations, with partners, that will provide us with more information.

Legionnaires’ disease, conceptual computer illustration. Legionella pneumophila bacteria are the cause of Legionnaires’ disease.

These bacilli (rod-shaped bacteria) are Gram-negative. L. pneumophila was identified as a pathogen after a mysterious outbreak of pneumonia caused 29 deaths at an American Legion convention in 1976.

This bacterium was found living in water tanks, showerheads and air-conditioning systems. The disease causes fatal pneumonic lung damage in the elderly and unfit.

How do you get Legionnaires’ disease and what are the symptoms?

Legionnaires’ disease can be caught be breathing in tiny droplets of water containing bacteria that cause the infection.

It’s usually caught in places like hotels, hospitals or offices where the bacteria has got into the water supply. It is less common to be caught at home.

It can be found in places like:

taps and showers that are not often used

air conditioning systems

humidifiers

hot tubs and spa pools

Symptoms of Legionnaires’ include:

cough

shortness of breath

pain or discomfort in chest, especially when breathing or coughing

a high temperature

flu-like symptoms

‘Legionella bacteria are widely distributed in the environment and can multiply in large water systems within buildings. It is important that water systems are properly maintained with regular testing and treatment to ensure that bacteria do not multiply and cause a risk to health.