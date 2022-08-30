Deadly clashes rage in Iraq amid power struggle

Heavy clashes erupted in Baghdad, killing almost 20 people on Monday, after powerful cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a government palace and fight with rival groups.

As night fell, machine-gun fire and explosions rang out, with tracer fire rising into the sky above the Green Zone that houses government headquarters and foreign embassies, in the worst fighting the Iraqi capital has seen in years.

It followed a day of violence prompted by Sadr’s announcement that he would withdraw from all political activity – a decision he said was in response to the failure of other Shi’ite leaders and parties to reform a corrupt and decaying governing system.

Sadr later said he was staging a hunger strike in protest against the use of weapons by all sides.

A political standoff between Sadr and rivals who are mostly backed by Iran has sent Iraq spiralling into yet another round of violence as it struggles to recover from decades of war, sanctions, civil strife and endemic corruption.

Since 2003, Iraqi groups have engaged in this conflict.

The latest round of violence pits Sadr’s supporters, which include a heavily armed militia, against rival paramilitaries and the security forces.

Sadr’s win in an October election, his attempts to form a government free of Iran-backed groups, and his eventual withdrawal from parliament in favour of street protests and occupying government buildings to block political activity have all featured in the build-up of tensions that finally erupted into new violence on Monday.

Security officials said some of the clashes were between Sadr’s Peace Brigades fighters and members of the Iraqi security forces tasked with protecting the Green Zone, but that Iran-aligned militias were also likely to have been involved.

Reuters could not independently verify who was shooting at who on Monday night.

Sadr announced earlier in the day he was quitting politics. “I hereby announce my final withdrawal,” he said on Twitter, criticising fellow Shi’ite political leaders for failing to heed his calls for reform.

Sadr loyalists who had been occupying the parliament building for weeks then charged a government headquarters in the Green Zone, once a palace of dictator Saddam Hussein, where some jumped into a swimming pool at the palace, cheering and waving flags.

Clashes then took place between young men loyal to Sadr and supporters of the pro-Iran militias, who threw stones at each other near the Green Zone, before the nighttime armed fighting.

