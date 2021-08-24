Death or life: Sindh top court split on murderer’s sentencing

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) two-judge bench has Tuesday remained split on a culprit’s appeal who was earlier handed out capital punishment for a 2015 murder as one judge rejected the plea while the other commuted sentence, ARY News reported.

A referee judge is requested by the bench for which it has written to the apex court of Pakistan to oversee the matter and decide the murder culprit’s fate.

Arshad Hussain had killed one person in Qasba Colony over the resistance during his robbery bid back in 2015 wherein the anti-terrorism court sentenced him to death.

The prosecutor in the case underscored before the court that Hussain’s accomplice, Bashir, is still at large.

The matter has been sent to the Supreme Court of Pakistan for arbitration after the two-judge bench stood split on the appeal.

Seminary teacher who ‘sexually assaulted, tortured’ student arrested

Separately from Rawalpindi, a seminary teacher accused of sexually assaulting and torturing a student in the Pirwadhai area was yesterday arrested by police.

The Pirwadhai police lodged a first information report (FIR) against Mufti Shahnawaz Ahmed on the complaint of the victim’s father. He has been booked in another case for resisting his arrest.

He had obtained pre-arrest interim bail from the relevant court to avoid his arrest.