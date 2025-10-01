Death row convict releases from Faisalabad jail following Presidential clemency

Faisalabad: A death row convict, Abdul Basit has been freed from the central jail Faisalabad after President Asif Zardari approved his appeal for mercy.

President approved his mercy appeal under Article 45 of the Constitution being as a disable person who also has already passed 18 years in Jail.

Abdul Basit, a paraplegic death row prisoner, his disability and long confinement under death row conditions had drawn attention, with repeated calls for his case to be considered on compassionate grounds.

On the direction of the Prime Minister and the Minister for Human Rights, Parliamentary Secretary Ms. Saba Sadiq visited Faisalabad Central Prison at the time of Abdul Basit’s release.

Saba Saddiq expressed the best wishes for Abdul Basit while she also has ensured him providing financial assistance for his business which he will start to make ends and meet for his new life.

Abdul Basit back in 2008 had murdered his relative named Asif in Okara owing to which he had been awarded death penalty.

The clemency was granted after the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, recommended the case on humanitarian and constitutional grounds.

The Federal Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, also remained actively engaged, while the Ministry of Human Rights worked closely with the Punjab Prison Department to finalize the matter.

