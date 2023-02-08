Death toll in Karakoram highway accident jumps to 30

CHILAS: The death toll in the deadly Karakoram highway road accident has jumped to 30, ARY News reported, quoting rescue teams on Wednesday.

A bus, carrying 45 passengers collided with a car on Karakoram highway near Kohistan’s Shatial area. Following the deadly collision, both vehicles plunged into a ravine.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams, Pakistan Army personnel and police reached the spot and shifted the injured and the bodies to a nearby hospital.

Sources told ARY News that the rescue teams were facing difficulties in rescue operations due to darkness. The death toll in the accident has jumped to 30.

Earlier in February, at least 17 persons were killed and one got wounds after a collision between a trawler truck and a passenger bus in the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The trawler collided with the passenger bus coming from the opposite side of the road. The initial investigation showed that the accident took place due to the brake failure of the trawler.

The passenger coach was travelling from Lakki Marwat to Peshawar. Women and children are among the deceased travellers.

