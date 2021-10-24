Death toll in Kurram tribal clash soars to six, seven injured

KURRAM: Death toll in a clash between two rival clans here soared to six, while seven persons were injured, quoting a police officer, ARY News reported on Sunday.

District Police Officer Kurram Tahir Iqbal has stated that the clash broke out between rival tribes over cutting of trees in local forest.

Tribal elders trying for a cease-fire between the two sides, the police officer said.

There were reports of four deaths earlier after clashes broke out between the two tribes in the upper parts of Kurram tribal district on Saturday. The death toll in the clash has now reached to six, while seven others have injured, according to local police.

Both sides resorted to use of heavy weapons and targeted each others’ positions with heavy guns, according to reports.

