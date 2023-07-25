28.9 C
Death toll of rain-related incidents in KP rises to 15

PESHAWAR: The death toll from recent rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa rose to 15 on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting PDMA.

According to the PDMA report, 83 houses were partially damaged and 12 houses were completely damaged due to floods and rains across the province in past 4 days.

The KP Relief Department, District Administration, PDMA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and related institutions were on alert, a spokesman Relief Department said.

Relief materials were provided to the affected families of Chitral Upper and a detailed assessment of the damage will be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, spokesman of the Relief Department added.

A detailed assessment of the damage would be started as soon as the flood waters recede in Lower Chitral, he said, adding affected people in Lower Chitral had already been shifted to safer places.

