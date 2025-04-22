Death toll rises to 16 in Jamshoro road accident

The death toll in Jamshoro road accident jumped to 16 as three more injured victims succumbed to their injuries at a hospital in Hyderabad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The ill-fated bus was carrying workers from the Bheel community who were returning home after completing the wheat harvest work in Balochistan, said Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Qadri.

The tragic incident occurred close to the Bola Khan police station that left over two dozen passengers injured.

According to RMO Dr. Faizan Memon, 28 people were injured as a truck plunged into a ravine after brake fail.

Rescue officials confirmed that the condition of three other injured individuals remains critical.

Earlier in a similar incident, eight people were killed and two injured when a van fell into a ditch in Kasur.

The incident occurred on Raiwand Road where a van returning from a wedding plunged into a ditch, killing eight of a family and injuring others two.

The rescue officials stated that driver of the unfortunate van was sleepy which resulted in the horrific accident. The injured and dead bodies have been rushed to the district hospital.