Bollywood bids farewell to Deb Mukherjee: Ranbir, Alia and others attend funeral

Renowned actor Deb Mukherjee, father of acclaimed filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, sadly passed away on March 14. Actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among the celebrities who paid their respects to the late actor.

Deb Mukherjee had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised before his demise. His funeral was held later that evening at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai, where many Bollywood stars and family members gathered to pay their final respects.

Actress Alia Bhatt was seen arriving at the crematorium to attend Deb Mukherjee’s funeral. Her husband Ranbir Kapoor quickly returned from his Alibaug vacation to support his close friend Ayan. He also served as a pallbearer at the funeral, carrying Deb’s body on his shoulders.

The couple had been in Alibaug for a long weekend to celebrate Alia’s 32nd birthday on Thursday.

After returning to Mumbai briefly, they had reportedly left for Alibaug from the Gateway of India. Upon learning of Deb Mukherjee’s passing, Alia returned to Mumbai to attend the funeral.

Several prominent figures from the film industry were present at the crematorium to honour Deb Mukherjee. Filmmaker Karan Johar, actor Anil Kapoor, and Alia’s sister, Shaheen Bhatt, were also seen paying their respects.

Veteran filmmaker Salim Khan, father of superstar Salman Khan, and music composer Pritam, known for his work in Bollywood, were also in attendance.

Actor Hrithik Roshan, who appeared to be injured, made sure to attend the funeral despite his condition, showing his support for the grieving family.

Earlier in the day, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan and her daughter Shweta Bachchan visited the Mukerji residence. Jaya was visibly emotional and shared a heartfelt moment with actress Kajol.

Deb Mukherjee’s son, Ayan Mukerji, is a well-known filmmaker in the industry, and the Mukerji family has deep ties with Bollywood.

Ayan Mukerji has worked closely with many celebrities, who came forward to offer their condolences during this difficult time.