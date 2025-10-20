Debbie Harry picks Florence Pugh for Blondie biopic

Renowned American singer Debbie Harry has desired Oxford star Florence Pugh to appear as her in a Blondie biopic movie.

Talking to The Sunday Times about who would fit best for her upcoming biopic, Debbie Harry said that she would live in star Florence Pugh; she would be in paradise, as she just believes Pugh is a great actor and she could have a tendency to do anything.

However, Debbie Harry is now developing two films with Charlotte Wells: a documentary and the previously mentioned biopic, and at this stage nobody has been publicly cast as Harry.

In addition, the 80-year-old is well known as the frontwoman for Blondie; she carried on her career as an actress in the 1980s. During that reign, she starred in the films “Videodrome” and “Hairspray” and also in “New York Stories.”

However, Harry discussed how learning the Method and playing onstage influenced her performance in the band in an interview with The Believer in September 2025.

In a September 2025 interview with The Believer, Harry reflected on how learning the Method and performing onstage both informed her performance in the band.

Read More: Florence Pugh reveals Marvel shot fake end scene for ‘Thunderbolts*’

Earlier this year, Hollywood starlet Florence Pugh, aka Yelena Belova of ‘Thunderbolts*’, revealed that Marvel had shot a fake ending scene to keep the ‘New Avengers’ reveal still a secret.

In a new conversation with a foreign media outlet, ahead of the film’s much-awaited digital release, actor Florence Pugh, who leads Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ as Yelena Belova, shared that the makers shot a fake version of the end scene to protect the twist regarding the movie’s new title, i.e. ‘The New Avengers’, and the truth behind the asterisk from a leak, and for viewers keep guessing the end.

“We shot a version where she was like, ‘The New Thunderbolts!’” Pugh revealed. “And everyone was like, ‘Woo!’ And then we took all of the background [actors] out and shot Julia’s line, which was kind of cool.”