Deborra-Lee Furness takes dig at Hugh Jackman after filing for divorce

Deborra-Lee Furness has spoken out for the first time since officially filing for divorce from Hugh Jackman, and her words suggest deep pain and a sense of betrayal.

The 69-year-old Australian actress, who separated from Hugh Jackman two years ago, gave an emotional statement to DailyMail.com, revealing how hard the experience has been.

Many were shocked by her strong comments, especially as rumours continue to swirl that Hugh Jackman may have been unfaithful with his current girlfriend, Sutton Foster.

Deborra-Lee Furness said, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has gone through the traumatic journey of betrayal. It’s a profound wound that cuts deep.”

Read More: Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster appear to take big step in their relationship

Her words have been widely interpreted as a reference to Hugh Jackman, 56, and the end of their nearly 30-year marriage.

She added that her faith in a higher power has helped her through the pain, saying she believes that even in hard times, life is working in our favour.

“Even when we are faced with adversity, it leads us to our greatest good,” Deborra-Lee Furness explained.

The split from Hugh Jackman was not only unexpected for fans but also clearly painful for Deborra-Lee Furness.

She shared that it was a difficult journey but one that taught her to live within her own values and boundaries, which she described as “liberation and freedom.”

In her heartfelt message, Deborra-Lee Furness ended by saying, “The one thing I’ve learned is that none of this is personal… We are all on our own journeys.”

She reflected that relationships are not random but serve to help us understand and heal ourselves.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra were one of Hollywood’s most admired couples, and their separation surprised many.

Now, with Deborra-Lee Furness finally breaking her silence, her words point to deep emotional wounds and the possible truth behind the rumours of betrayal.