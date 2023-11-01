Debt-ridden man puts his ‘son on sale’ to pay dues

In a shocking incident, a debt-ridden man in India was forced to put his minor son on sale as he was unable to repay the loan he took from a moneylender to buy a property.

Rajkumar, an e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pardesh’s Aligarh was spotted at the Roadways bus stand along with his family with a board around his neck.

“My son is for sale, I want to sell him,” the board read. Rajkumar reportedly sought some Rs 6 to 8 lakh in exchange for his son to pay his loan.

In #UttarPradesh‘s #Aligarh, a man reeling under debt and being allegedly harassed by his lenders sat with his family at a prominent crossing with placard hanging around his neck that read “My son is up for sale. I want to sell my son”. pic.twitter.com/SFcari4iio — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 28, 2023

According to media reports, Rajkumar borrowed Rs 50,000 from a loan shark to buy a property. However, later the moneylender manipulated him and turned him into a borrower due to which Rajkumar lost both his money and the property.

“The moneylender often harassed and humiliated me in front of my kids. He even threw me and my family out of the house. My e-rickshaw, the only means of supporting my family, had been taken away. I’ve been visiting the local police station for days for justice, but no FIR was registered,” TOI quoted Rajkumar as saying.

On the other hand, Aligarh Police claimed the matter was resolved with the consent of both parties.