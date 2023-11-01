35.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Debt-ridden man puts his ‘son on sale’ to pay dues

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

In a shocking incident, a debt-ridden man in India was forced to put his minor son on sale as he was unable to repay the loan he took from a moneylender to buy a property.

Rajkumar, an e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pardesh’s Aligarh was spotted at the Roadways bus stand along with his family with a board around his neck.

“My son is for sale, I want to sell him,” the board read. Rajkumar reportedly sought some Rs 6 to 8 lakh in exchange for his son to pay his loan.

According to media reports, Rajkumar borrowed Rs 50,000 from a loan shark to buy a property. However, later the moneylender manipulated him and turned him into a borrower due to which Rajkumar lost both his money and the property.

Read more: SECP blocks 120 Online Loan Apps in Pakistan 

“The moneylender often harassed and humiliated me in front of my kids. He even threw me and my family out of the house. My e-rickshaw, the only means of supporting my family, had been taken away. I’ve been visiting the local police station for days for justice, but no FIR was registered,” TOI quoted Rajkumar as saying.

On the other hand, Aligarh Police claimed the matter was resolved with the consent of both parties.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.