December 2025 recorded 7th hottest in 65 years: Met Office

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan experienced one of the hottest Decembers in last 65 years in the country’s weather record in 2025, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in its monthly report.

December 2025 was ranked as the seventh hottest December in Pakistan in records, Met Office said.

The weather remained extraordinarily warm across major cities, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan in the month, with both daytime and nighttime temperatures exceeding normal levels.

The hottest days were recorded in Lasbela and Turbat in Balochistan, with temperatures reaching 33.5 °C on December 12th and 27th, respectively.

Lesser rain recorded in Karachi and other major cities of the country during the month, report further stated.