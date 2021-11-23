DecoBuild 2021 kicks off tomorrow at Dubai World Trade Centre

The fifth edition of the decoration, design and building materials exhibition ‘DecoBuild 2021’ will kick off tomorrow at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will continue until November 27.

The four-day event is organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MRHE) with the participation of more than 80 exhibitors from government institutions, private sector companies, as well as construction materials, contracting, decoration, engineering consultancy, interior and architectural design companies, in addition to banks and financial institutions, among others.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by معرض ديكوبيلد (@decobuild)

The event constitutes an opportunity for individuals and companies to meet up, make deals with distributors and manufacturers, and learn about the latest innovations and services in various fields.

The event is featuring a variety of services and modern technologies that help visitors in building their residential projects or those addressed to investment and rental uses, including the latest engineering designs, finest interior decorations, contracting, building materials, lighting, electrical installations, and government and private financing services.

Decobuild 2021 is sponsored by a group of government bodies and entities, including; Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Sharjah Municipality, Sharjah Department of Housing and the Society of Engineers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by معرض ديكوبيلد (@decobuild)

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!