Deen Muhammad: Police arrest ‘killers’ of Karachi student

KARACHI: Karachi police arrested two suspected killers of the 16-year-old student, Deen Muhammad, who had been killed for resisting robbery in the Shershah area of the metropolis a few days ago, ARY News reported on Monday.

The officials of the Mochko police station arrested two suspected killers of Karachi student Deen Muhammad with the help of CCTV footage.

During the interrogation, the suspected killers identified as Bilal and Akbar confessed to murdering the student, 16, for resisting a robbery.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Keamari told the media that a friend of the slain student and an eyewitness Yasin have also identified the criminals.

Earlier, a matric grade student had been seriously wounded by dacoits for resisting robbery in Karachi’s Shershah area on Friday night when he was returning home from his job at a scrap shop. The criminals had managed to flee the crime scene.

Deen Muhammad had received bullets in the stomach and he succumbed to his wounds at the hospital after two days of treatment.

Earlier in February, a youth Hafiz Usama had lost his life for resisting robbery in Karachi after he refused to give his mobile phone to the street criminals near the Power House area.

A youth named Hafiz Usama was killed by merciless street criminals for resisting robbery near the Power House area of the metropolis on Sunday. He was shot in the head by the criminals.

Comments