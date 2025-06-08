Deep Blue Responsibility: A Call to Action on Oceans Day

There is something mesmerizing about the ocean, something deeper than words. The way waves greet the shore with the same patience every day, how they retreat only to return. For centuries, the ocean has given us everything without asking for anything.

It has fed us, cradled our trade, carried our explorers, and hidden our stories in its vast depths. And yet, we forget to protect it.

The story of World Oceans Day is one of vision and unity, first proposed by Canadian organizations in the early 1990s. However, it was in 2002 that The Ocean Project began coordinating it globally, turning it into a growing movement for ocean and climate health.

In 2008, the first official theme, “Helping our climate, helping our ocean,” focused on coral reefs and the connection between the ocean and the atmosphere. That same year, the United Nations officially recognized World Oceans Day, and since 2009, it has been celebrated every year on 8 June, highlighting urgent issues like plastic pollution, youth involvement, and the need for collective action to protect our seas.

This year, World Ocean Day asks us to remember and recognize the significance of the ocean in sustaining life. The United Nations theme for World Ocean Day 2025, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” is not just a request but a reminder of our responsibility towards the ocean… To remind us that the ocean not only just surrounds us but it sustains us.

And among us, who could understand this better than the protectors of the seas? The Pakistan Navy, entrusted with guarding and defending the nation’s maritime frontiers, has consistently fulfilled its responsibility towards the oceans.

.

Pakistan Navy is not just a force. It is an unwavering presence that lives by the tide, breathes with the ocean, and works relentlessly to guard the sea frontier of the country while being a strong advocate for the maritime environment. In accepting this dual duty, the Navy has become more than a guardian of the coastline. It has become a guardian of the ocean itself.

From coast to command, the Pakistan Navy has ingrained environmental responsibility into its operations. The Pakistan Navy’s journey toward environmental caretaking began long before hashtags and headlines. It began with small but meaningful acts. However, over the years, these efforts have grown into a strong and sustained environmental vision.

The Pakistan Navy has long recognized the ocean’s significance beyond defense. Its environmental initiatives have become a cornerstone of its mission, reflecting a commitment to sustainable maritime practices. From beach cleaning drives to mangrove plantation campaigns, the PN has consistently demonstrated its dedication to preserving marine ecosystems.

One of its most impactful initiatives is the large-scale mangrove plantation drive across the coastal regions of Sindh and Balochistan. In collaboration with the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and other partners, the Pakistan Navy has planted millions of mangrove saplings. These trees not only serve as critical habitats for marine species but also act as natural shields against erosion, flooding, and rising sea levels.

Beyond planting, the Navy has invested in innovation. At the Karsaz Naval Base in Karachi, it established a constructed wetland treatment system that filters and cleans up to 150,000 gallons of wastewater every day. Instead of pouring pollutants into the sea, the Navy has come up with a solution that is a demand of the time, especially in coastal cities.

This ecological approach not only reduces water contamination but also helps protect fragile marine habitats from industrial damage.

Further extending its commitment, the Pakistan Navy actively collaborates with various stakeholders, including the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), to enforce maritime laws and protect marine environments. Exercises like BARRACUDA-XII, conducted in February 2024, demonstrate the Navy’s readiness to tackle challenges such as oil spills and marine pollution through coordinated efforts with other national agencies.

But the Pakistan Navy’s commitment is not just limited to the water borders of the country; it works towards joining the forces globally to protect ocean and marine life.

In February 2025, the Pakistan Navy hosted AMAN-25, a multinational naval exercise that brought together more than 60 countries. Alongside this, the Navy launched the AMAN Dialogue, a high-level forum for discussing maritime security, trade routes, and climate challenges.

One entire session of this dialogue was dedicated to the rising problem of ocean pollution, especially from oil spills, chemicals, and ship waste. Global leaders, scientists, and defense officials spoke not only about threats but also about solutions, such as green shipping technology, marine waste management, and the urgent need for cooperation.

What makes the Pakistan Navy’s efforts remarkable is that they come without fanfare. Whether it’s organizing community workshops on sustainable fishing, launching awareness campaigns in coastal schools, or collaborating with civilian authorities during cyclone and flood relief efforts, the Navy continues to demonstrate that maritime security and marine conservation are not separate missions; they are two sides of the same coin.

In a world where the ocean keeps giving, one important question remains: will we give back? The theme of World Oceans Day 2025, “Wonder: Sustaining What Sustains Us,” encourages us to do more than just admire the beauty of the sea. It calls on us to take action and protect it.

In Pakistan, the men in white have embraced this responsibility with dedication. Through planting, protecting, patrolling, and preserving, the Pakistan Navy has shown what it truly means to care for the sea. Their efforts remind us that the ocean may seem endless, but it still needs us to protect it.

Let us work together to sustain the ocean just the way it sustains us. It gives so much. Now, more than ever, it is time we return the favor by protecting it from drowning in pollution.