Deepika or Priyanka: Russo Brothers picks Captain Marvel for MCU

Filmmakers duo Russo Brothers picked their choice from Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra for the next Captain Marvel of MCU.

A video from the Mumbai premiere of the Russo Brothers’ latest creation, ‘The Gray Man’ is circulating on the internet which sees the duo collectively prefer the ‘Citadel’ actor over her Bollywood rival Deepika Padukone for their choice of Captain Marvel if given a chance.

On the red carpet, Russo Brothers were asked to pick between Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to play the new Captain Marvel, to which they immediately replied, “We have to pick Priyanka.”

They also elaborated, “(We are) Huge fans, big fans. We are very good friends. We are working on a project. We are producing a show, Citadel.”

Padukone and Chopra are two of the biggest female stars in the Indian film industry, and both have worked on international projects as well. They were seen sharing the screen space in ‘Bajirao Mastani’ alongside the former’s husband Ranveer Singh.

About Russo Brothers, their last helmed action-thriller hit the Box Office earlier this month for a limited theatrical release. It is now available on streaming giant Netflix as well.

