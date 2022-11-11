Deepika Padukone embarks on a journey of entrepreneurship

Bollywood A-lister and global fashion ambassador, Deepika Padukone adds a new feather to her cap with her journey to entrepreneurship.

After reigning over the Bollywood industry for over 15 years, and being the face of several local as well as international luxury brands, Deepika Padukone is now all set with yet another milestone to her credit.

The ‘Padmaavat’ star has co-founded her own self-care brand which she unveiled to the world on Wednesday. Padukone introduced her brand 82 East with a glimpse of the project on the social media platform Instagram.

“Two years ago we set out to create a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world,” she announced.

“Pronounced eighty-two east, our brand is inspired by the standard meridian that runs longitudinally through India and shapes our relationship with the rest of the world.”

“At @82e.official , we are on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday,” Padukone said of the brand.

She explained, “Our range of skincare products have been rigorously sourced, carefully crafted, and clinically tested so you can build simple, joyful, and effective everyday rituals to care for the health of your skin.”

Reacting to the news, several co-stars and industry fellows lauded the diva for the new journey. Ranveer Singh, being the sweetest husband that he is, also dropped a heart-melting comment on the post, saying, “So proud of what you’ve created, baby ♥️👏🏾 shine on!”

It is pertinent to mention here that although the actor launched her NGO a few years ago, this self-care brand will mark her full-fledged entry into the world of entrepreneurship.

Meanwhile, on the movies front, Deepika Padukone last made a brief appearance on screens with an uncredited cameo in ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’. She is currently awaiting the release of the highly anticipated title ‘Pathaan’, and has Telugu flick ‘Project K’ and also ‘Jawan’ in the pipeline.

