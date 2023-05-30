28.9 C
Deepika Padukone reveals show she is binge-watching

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone admitted she is binge-watching the Netflix reality web show ‘Indian Matchmaking‘.

A video showing Deepika Padukone answering ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ as the answer to the question of what she is watching these days is going viral on Instagram. She hurried off after giving the response in the ‘Ask Me Anything’ session as seen in the video.

The three-season Netflix show, said to be 100% real, is about matchmaker Sima Taparia guiding clients around in the arranged marriage process while offering an inside look at the custom in a modern era.

The cast includes Viral Joshi, Aparna Shewakramani, Pradhyuman Maloo, Vyasar M. Ganesan, Akshay Jakhete, Nadia Jagessar, Ankita Bansal, Arti Lalwani, Rashi Gupta and others.

The actor’s last outing was ‘Pathaan‘. She shared the screen with A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham.

Deepika Padukone will make a cameo in the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan‘. Her upcoming films also include ‘Project K‘ and ‘Fighter’.

Related – Deepika Padukone shows off her natural skin; fans react!

Earlier, renowned director Rohit Shetty announced that he will join hands with Deepika Padukone for ‘Lady Singham’.

In the videos doing rounds from the event on social media, Shetty announced, “Kahi na kahi to pata chal hi jaega (They will get to know somehow) so I will tell now only. The next film that we are making is Singham Again from our cop universe.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini)

“Every time I am asked ‘lady Singham kab aegi (When lady Singham will come)’ So Singham Again has a Lady Singham,” he added while pointing towards Padukone. “She is my lady cop from the cop universe. We are working on it next year.”

