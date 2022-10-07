Deepika Padukone opens up on racism in Hollywood

Bollywood diva and global star Deepika Padukone revealed what is it that is keeping her away from signing more Hollywood projects.

The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star has cemented her status not only as the top star of India but as a global fashion ambassador with her collaborations with top international brands, and her appearance on the jury panel of Cannes this year. However, the actor has not starred in very many films after her 2017 debut.

In her latest cover interview with BOF, Padukone revealed that it was her negative experience, including racism and being stereotyped in the US during her visits which compelled her not to sign more global projects after her debut in ‘XXX: Return of Xander Cage’.

Speaking of racial stereotypes, Padukone told the publication, “You are the scientist. You are the computer geek. You are the taxi driver. You are the therapist. You are the owner of a convenience store. I’ve had my fans ask me why I’ve not done more [global] movies. But that’s not what I’m settling for, because I am – and we are – so much more than that.”

“It would upset me every time I went to the US. Some of the things that are said and some of the things that are done just [make it] so obvious that people don’t know the world outside of the world that they live in,” she added.

In the context, the latest Cartier ambassador also shared an anecdote about a conversation with a Hollywood actor, “I know this actor… I met him at this Vanity Fair party, and he said ‘Hey by the way, you speak English really well.’ I didn’t even realise what that meant.”

“When I came back I said, ‘What do you mean you speak English really well?’ Did he have this notion that we don’t speak English?” Padukone called out.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone’s last full-length appearance came in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ and the latest cameo in ‘Brahmastra’. In the pipeline, she has much anticipated ‘Pathaan’ and a Telugu film ‘Project K’.

